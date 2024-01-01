COAS lauds morale of Pak-China Joint Exercise’s participants

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir visited the National Counter Terrorism Center, Pabbi on Friday.

During the visit, he interacted with the participants of Pak – China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII between Pakistan Army and Peoples’ Liberation Army of China.

He was briefed on the scope and conduct of the exercise.

The Army Chief appreciated the professionalism and high morale of participants being displayed during the Joint Exercise.

Pak – China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII commenced on 19th of this month.

Three weeks long Exercise in Counter Terrorism domain is 8th in the series of bilateral exercise being conducted annually.

Earlier upon arrival at the National Counter Terrorism Center Pabbi, the Army Chief was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps.