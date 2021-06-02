COAS lauds Qatari assistance

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday acknowledging positive trajectory of Pakistan – Qatar relationship appreciated Qatar’s support to Pakistan in various domains.

The Army Chief extended his appreciation to Chairman of Pakistan-Qatar Takaful Insurance Company and Member of the Ruling Family of State of Qatar Sheikh Ali Bin Abdullah Thani J. Al Thani who called on the COAS, said an ISPR news release.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan Peace Process and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.