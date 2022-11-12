COAS lauds troops

F.P. Report

LAHORE: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Saturday visited Lahore Garrison, laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ Monument and offered fateha.

During visit COAS Bajwa inaugurated Lahore Garrison Institute for Special Education and visited various school facilities for special children besides inaugurating state of the art Hockey Arena, where he interacted with veteran hockey legends.

He said that youth of Pakistan is our asset and such facilities are must to provide them an enabling environment to achieve excellence in sports. The Army Chief interacted with officers and men of Lahore Corps and Pakistan Rangers Punjab. In his farewell address, COAS Bajwa lauded troops for their services to nation in the line of duty despite all odds.