COAS meets Army’s Gold Medalist team in ‘Exercise Cambrian Patrol’

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir met with Pakistan Army team that secured the prestigious Gold Medal in the “Exercise Cambrian Patrol” held in the United Kingdom.

The Cambrian Patrol, recognized as one of the most challenging military exercises globally, witnessed participation from 143 teams.

The Pakistan Army contingent demonstrated exceptional skill and resilience, marking the sixth occasion that the Pakistan Army has clinched this coveted honor.

The Army Chief commended the team on their outstanding accomplishment for upholding the honor of Pakistan on an international platform.

The Exercise Cambrian Patrol, conducted in the unforgiving mountainous terrain of mid-Wales, United Kingdom, is an arduous test of physical endurance, tactical acumen, and mental fortitude. It emphasizes teamwork, leadership, self-discipline, courage, and determination under the most demanding operational scenarios, serving as a benchmark for military excellence.