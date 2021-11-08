COAS meets Deputy FM of Canada

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday said Pakistan desired to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wished for long term and multi-domain enduring relationship with Canada.

The Army Chief expressed these views during a call on visit paid by Deputy Foreign Minister of Canada Marta Morgan, at Chief of Army Staff, said an ISPR news release.

The COAS reiterated the dire need for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid humanitarian crisis.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in evacuation operation in Afghanistan, regional stability and pledged to play her role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels. During the meeting matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation in various fields, overall regional situation and collaboration in humanitarian measures in Afghani-stan were discussed.