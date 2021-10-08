COAS meets Wendy

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman, United States called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and collaboration in Hum-anitarian measures in Afgh-anistan were discussed.

The COAS said that Pakistan is committed to making all-out efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan and supports an all-inclusive Afghan Government.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, specially the assistance in successful evacuation operations and pledged to continue working with Pakistan for regional peace.