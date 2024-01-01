COAS Munir warns of consequences for disrupting national security

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir warned that those who obstruct the country’s security and prevent the military from performing its duties will have to face the consequences.

Speaking at a meeting of the Apex Committee Session of the National Action Planchaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, COAS emphasized that every Pakistani is a soldier in the war against terrorism. “We must all join hands to fight the scourge of terrorism,” he said.

The army chief further stated the Constitution placed the responsibility of the Pakistan’s internal and external security on the military, and anyone who creates obstacles in Pakistan’s security will have to bear the consequences.

General Asim Munir also stated the Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies are rendering sacrifices to address shortcomings in governance.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif mentioned terrorism as the biggest challenge for the country to achieve social and economic prosperity.

He reiterated that the resurgent terror wave had become the severest issue in the country with this menace taking a heavy toll on the innocent civilians and security personnel alike.

Without naming the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, he said protests and rallies were major reasons behind the uncertain economic situation. He stressed dialogue as key to national progress.

He said the economy of the country had been hurtling towards stability with the cooperative role of federal government and provinces. He stressed prosperity and national progress remained the core priorities of his administration.

Talking about the IMF programme, he said the federating units worked in close coordination with the centre for the approval of the recent loan deal. Mentioning the effects, the PM said inflation had come at the single digit and the stock exchange reached its pinnacle.

He showed optimism that the ongoing IMF deal would be the last one for the country. He, however, made it clear that its possibility depend upon the nature of efforts made in this regard.