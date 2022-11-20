COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of AMCs

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: As part of farewell visits, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited various setups of Army Medical Corps on Saturday.

Surgeon General Pakistan Army Lieutenant General Nigar Johar accompanied the COAS during the visit. The COAS visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi and was briefed by Commandant CMH Major General Muhammad Mohsin Qureshi regarding state of the art newly up graded healthcare facilities.

The COAS was briefed that medical care has been planned as per international best practices and patient care is the focus of hospital administration. Special counters have been established for facilitating civilian/ non entitled patients as well. Efforts are being made to provide patient friendly environment and provide allied facilities for patients’ attendants.

The Army Chief was also shown newly established control room to impart training to doctors through live surgery process in Academic Centre, designed and established to facilitate medical students for better understanding of surgical procedures. The COAS appreciated the efforts of Army Medical Corps which is providing quality health care and state of the art rehabilitation services to members of the armed forces, their families and civilian patients.

Amongst other facilities, Shuhada Families and veterans’ Medical facilitation Centre provides disruption free basic healthcare facilities including blood sampling, medicines and checkup to families of martyrs and senior veterans up to the age of 75 years.

The up graded Pharmacy is now entertaining 3000 patients daily. The COAS also laid the foundation stone of new training block of Armed Forces Post Graduate Institute. Later, the COAS visited newly constructed Soldiers’ guestrooms, newly established Army Help Centre and upgraded facilities of Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated the doctors and healthcare professionals of Army Medical Corps (AMC) for their selfless devotion to duty and monumental work.

Lauding the immense improvements being incorporated in healthcare infrastructure COAS said that quality healthcare for soldiers and their families is a cardinal feature of Army’s welfare regime and critical for morale of troops. Earlier on arrival at CMH, the COAS was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday heaped praise on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for rendering religious services.

Addressing the participants of an event, CM Pervaiz Elahi said COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa has rendered – the biggest – religious services by playing a significant role in lifting the ban on Tableeghi Jamaat in Saudi Arabia. “After the ban was imposed on Tableeghi Jamaat, I requested COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa to talk with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, after he [Qamar Javed Bajwa] requested Muhammad Bin Salman – over the matter – on which he [Muhammad Bin Salman] agreed.

Commending former premier Imran Khan and his party for rendering religious services, CM Elahi said that the decision of providing Nazra Quran education to the students, helped Imran and the PTI – a great deal. Highlighting the importance of Tableeghi Jamaat, CM Elahi said that Tableeghi Jamaat is a ‘real face’ of the Islamic world, but sadly with due to some people, the positive image of Muslims – was misrepresented.

Saying that he adores the word ‘Raiwind’, CM Elahi stated, “In my first tenure, I constructed a mosque – with a capacity of 30,000”. CM Elahi also vowed to achieve the target – of completing the development projects in Raiwind – by March, as he [Elahi] asked the concerned departments to active ‘from onwards’ in this regard. The Punjab CM also announced to establish the center of the Rescue 1122 for the safety of the masses – living in the area of Raiwind.

Expressing his thoughts on the participants of Tableeghi Jamaat, CM Elahi said, ” They are our guests and we will leave no stone unturned to take care of them. We have decided to upgrade and expand the infrastructure for the convenience of the participants of Tableeghi Jamaat in Raiwind”.