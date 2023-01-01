COAS reviews contry’s overall security situation

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Lahore on Thursday and attended meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee along with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

During the Apex Committee meeting, COAS was briefed about overall security situation, including Law Enforcement Actions against electricity and gas theft, hoarding and foreign currency smuggling. Forum was also briefed on measures taken for protection of minorities and progress of operations in Kacha area. The forum also reviewed repatriation of illegal foreign nationals.

COAS emphasised “Law Enforcement Actions against spectrum of illegal activities will continue with full force in collaboration with the LEAs and the concerned government departments to rid Pakistan from the substantial economic losses it continues to suffer due to pilferage done by different methods”.

Forum was also apprised on progress on SIFC and Green Punjab initiatives. COAS underscored the need for synergy among all relevant departments for gainful effects of the landmark initiatives. The participants affirmed that state institutions, government departments and people are united for progress and prosperity of the province. Earlier, upon arrival, COAS was received by Commander Lahore Corps.