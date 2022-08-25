COAS reviews floods, security situation

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The 250th Corps Commanders’ Conference was held on Thursday during which Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa briefed the forum on external and internal security situations with particular focus on the flood situation in the country, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The conference was held at the General Head Quarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and was presided over by Gen Bajwa. During the conference, ongoing relief operations being undertaken by army formations were discussed. The participants undertook a comprehensive overview of the flood situation and ongoing relief and rescue operations by the army.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives and extensive damage to infrastructure due to unprecedented rains and floods, the forum resolved to spare no efforts for mitigating the sufferings of flood affectees. Gen Bajwa appreciated the ongoing relief efforts and directed Army Formations to render all possible support to the people affected by floods. “Every single affected individual must be reached to bring comfort in this hour of distress,” he stressed. The army chief also directed the formations to maintain operational readiness and underscored the need for efforts to counter terrorism, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to continue.

