COAS, Russian Foreign Minister discuss security cooperation

F.P Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Wednesday at General Headquarters.

Inter Services Public Relations press statement underlined that during the meeting, matters of mutual interest including enhanced defence and security cooperation, regional security, particularly Afghan Peace Process were discussed.

Importantly, visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s achievements in war against terrorism and contributions for regional peace and stability particularly Pakistan’s genuine efforts in the Afghan peace process.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also expressed that Pak-Russia relations were on a positive path and would carry on to develop in multiple domains.

On the other side, COAS said Pakistan valued it’s relations with Russia and reciprocated the desire for enhanced bilateral military cooperation, ISPR statement mentioned.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa emphasized saying “Pakistan welcomes all initiatives which can bring peace and stability in Afghanistan as the whole region will benefit from it”

He further underscored “We have no hostile designs towards any country and will keep on working towards a cooperative regional framework based on sovereign equality and mutual progress.”