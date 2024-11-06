COAS, Saudi Crown Prince discuss bilateral cooperation

F.P. Report

RIYADH: Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir who is currently on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, met Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh.

The Crown Prince extended a warm welcome to the Army Chief upon his arrival at the Royal Palace.

They engaged in a comprehensive discussion on a range of issues of mutual interest, including regional peace, defence and security cooperation, and strategies for enhancing bilateral relations.

The Army Chief expressed his gratitude to the Crown Prince for his steadfast support for Pakistan and acknowledged his significant role in fostering peace and stability across the region.

He also separately met Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman. During the meeting, the two sides vowed to further strengthen cooperation in the domain of defence and security.

Meetings were also held with Assistant Minister of Defence Engineer Talal Abdullah Al-Otaibi, Chief of General Staff of Royal Saudi Armed Forces Air Chief Marshal Fayyadh Bin Hamed Bin Raqeeb Al Ruwaili, and Chief of Royal Saudi Land Forces Lieutenant General Fahad bin Saud Al-Johani.