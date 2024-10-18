COAS, Saudi delegation discuss bilateral ties

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : Saudi delegation led by Minister of Investment Khalid Bin Abdulaziz al Falih met with Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir in Rawalpindi and discussed matters of mutual interest particularly initiatives to strengthen ever-growing brotherly bilateral cooperation in a variety of sectors.

The Army Chief expressed his profound appreciation and gratitude for unflinching support for Pakistan from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

He said manifestation of one of the largest business delegation’s visit to Pakistan reaffirms the enduring and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

General Asim Munir underscored the deep respect and affection that the people of Pakistan hold for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He assured the Saudi delegation of Pakistan’s full support and commitment and conveyed his optimism for the promising outcomes that would mutually benefit both nations.