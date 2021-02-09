COAS says improved security situation of Pakistan is outcome of numerous sacrifices

F.P Report

RAWALPINDI: On Tuesday, Chairing the 239th Corps Commanders’ Conference held here at General Headquarters (GHQ), the army chief and the participants undertook a comprehensive review of regional and domestic security environment with special focus on situation along borders, internal security and other professional matters of the Army.

While chairing the conference, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has stated that the dividends of improved security situation including return of international cricket in the country was a result of numerous sacrifices rendered and challenges overcame to eliminate extremism and terrorism from Pakistan, DG ISPR stated.

Chief of Army Staff remarked that “We will stay the course InshaAllah (by the will of Almighty Allah).”

Referring to the Kashmir Solidarity Day, COAS reiterated that the forum positively noted the increasing realisation at international forums about worsening humanitarian and security crises in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Highlighting the peace in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan, the forum also expressed complete satisfaction over countering hostile intelligence agencies’ design to disrupt peace and progress particularly in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan which lay exposed to the entire world thus vindicating Pakistan’s stance on role of hostile agencies in training & funding of terrorists.

COAS also reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support to resilient Kashmiri people for their just struggle for right to self-determination in accordance with relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

On the occasion, Chief of Army Staff also commented on Afghan Peace Process. Upon which participants expressed hope for peaceful and stable Afghanistan for regional peace and stability.

During the conference commanders highlighted that the atrociousness of the security challenges warranted a holistic national response, keeping national interest above everything else.

The participants underscored the need to ensure continuous operational preparedness to thwart any possible misadventure from adversary.

Referring to security situation of FATA, the press release of ISPR noted that the forum also discussed the improved security situation in erstwhile FATA / Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in detail and concluded the requirement for early implementation of reforms in newly merged tribal districts particularly towards enabling the law enforcement agencies (LEAs)’s apparatus to achieve sustainable peace in the area.