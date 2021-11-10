COAS says Pakistan values its relations with EU countries

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of European Union (EU) Mrs Androulla Kaminara called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR, during the meeting, matters of mutual interests, regional security situation including the current situation of Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation with the European Union (EU) were discussed.

The COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with EU countries and we earnestly look forward to enhancing mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, efforts for regional stability and pledged to play their role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.