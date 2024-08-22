COAS stresses education’s role in addressing security challenges

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: A delegation of 44 students from Harvard Business School representing 9 different countries, met Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir in Rawalpindi today.

The interactive session provided a platform to share perspectives on Pakistan’s pivotal role in promoting regional peace and stability, its unwavering efforts against terrorism, and commitment to uphold democratic values.

Interacting with the students, the Army Chief emphasized the significance of education, critical thinking, and innovation in addressing contemporary security challenges.

He highlighted Pakistan’s vast potential and encouraged the attendees to form their own opinions based on personal experiences.

General Syed Asim Munir cautioned the students against the perils of misinformation and fake news in the digital age, urging them to navigate this landscape with discernment.

The students expressed their gratitude to the Army Chief for facilitating a constructive and enlightening interaction.

The engagement follows General Asim Munir’s earlier interaction with students from various universities at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi on Tuesday, thus underscoring his commitment to nurture and inspire the nation’s youth.