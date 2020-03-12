COAS terms collaborative approach vital to overcome challenges

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa says collaborative approach and patience can help overcome all challenges for which Pakistan is ready to play its part with utmost sincerity.

Chairing the 230th Corps Commanders’ Conference in Rawalpindi today (Thursday), he said the path to regional peace and stability passes through Afghanistan.

The Army Chief directed all concerned to gear up preparations in support of national effort to counter Coronavirus outbreak in case of any eventuality.

The forum reviewed operational preparedness, situation along LOC, geo strategic environment and national & regional security situation with particular emphasis on Afghanistan Peace process.

The forum also discussed emerging situation with regards to COVID-19 and preventive measures taken at Army Level.