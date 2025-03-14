COAS underscores commitment to nurturing nation’s youth

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has underscored the Army’s commitment to nurturing the nation’s youth.

During an interaction with students from various universities in Bahawalpur, he encouraged students to pursue academic excellence with dedication and equip themselves with the skills necessary to contribute meaningfully to national development.

The Army Chief lauded the pivotal role of the youth in shaping Pakistan’s future and reaffirmed the Army’s support for initiatives that empower young talent.

General Syed Asim Munir stressed the importance of self-responsibility saying each of us must focus on our own duties and performance instead of engaging in baseless criticism.

He said as long as great mothers continue to sacrifice their children for Pakistan and the youth stand united with the armed forces, nobody can harm the country.

The Army Chief said an organized illegal spectrum backs terrorism with certain elements providing support to it. He said whenever the state takes action against them, their false narratives are spread to undermine the efforts.

Highlighting the blessings of Pakistan, the Army Chief described the country as a precious gift from Allah Almighty, blessed with many bounties.

General Syed Asim Munir urged the audience to remain steadfast in their beliefs, remember the ancestors, and uphold the core values of society.