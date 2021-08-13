COAS, US Charge d’ Affairs discuss matters of mutual interest

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa says Pakistan desires to maintain long term and multi-domain enduring relationship with United States.

Talking to United States Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler in General Headquarters on Friday, the Army Chief reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to Afghan peace process and will continue to work with all stakeholders for a peaceful settlement.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

The United States dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s continuous support for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both the countries, the statement from ISPR mentioned.