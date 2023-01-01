COAS viists Tilla field firing ranges

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: General Syed Asim Munir, COAS visited Tilla Field Firing Ranges near Jhelum on Wednesday. COAS witnessed Live Fire and manoeuvres of the advanced VT-4 tanks, shoot and scoot capabilities of long range SH-15 artillery guns and innovative equipment display.

COAS appreciated combat proficiency of the crews and their mastery over state-of-the-art weaponry. COAS remarked that “Pakistan Army was alive to the existing and emerging challenges and possessed the wherewithal to thwart nefarious designs of its adversaries through the entire gamut of threat”.

COAS appreciated high degree of professionalism, battle worthiness and offensive spirit displayed by the troops of the Strike Corps. Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Mangla Corps and was briefed on operational readiness of the Strike Corps.