COAS visits CMH, inquires after health of soldiers injured in Bannu operations

RAWALPINDI (NNI): General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited CMH Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The ISPR said the COAS met injured officers and soldiers who got injured during CTD complex Bannu Operations. COAS remained with them for some time and inquired about their well-being. COAS appreciated their high spirit and morale and lauded their professionalism during operation against terrorists.