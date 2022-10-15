COAS visits front line at LOC

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday visited front line troops at Nauseri Sector along the Line of Control (LOC), said a statement issued by inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

COAS was briefed on the latest operational situation along LOC and the operational readiness of the formation. While interacting with officers and men, COAS appreciated them for their continued vigil and operational preparedness.

Earlier, on arrival at LOC, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Commander Rawalpindi Corps.