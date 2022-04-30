COAS visits front line troops in Padhar Sector: ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen-eral Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday visited front line troops in Padhar Sector.

The COAS was briefed on the latest situation along the Line of Control (LOC) and operational readiness of the formation, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Accrding to (ISPR) news release, the Army Chief interacted with officers and men, and had Iftar with them.

While interacting with the troops, the COAS appreciated their high state of morale and professional excellence in performance of sacred duty in defence of motherland.

Earlier on his arrival, Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Corps Commander, received the COAS.

