COAS visits HIT

RAWALPINDI (APP): Ch-ief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Ba-jwa Tuesday visited Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT).

The COAS was briefed about HIT capabilities, progress of ongoing projects and recently undertaken Balancing, Modernisa-tion and Revamping measures for HIT production units, said an ISPR release.

The COAS visited various facilities of HIT and witnessed recently developed enhanced protection solutions and remote weapon systems for tanks, indigenously developed 155 mm Artillery gun barrel, ballistic and improvised explosive device (IED) protection of military vehicles and manufacturing, rebuild and upgradation of tanks and Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs).

The COAS also w-itnessed on-going Research & Development projects and lauded the efforts of HIT to attain self-reliance through indigenisation in modern technologies of Tanks, Artillery Guns and ballistic protection solutions for vehicles.