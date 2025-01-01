COAS visits injured troops, civilians at CMH

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi today to inquire after the well-being of soldiers and innocent civilians wounded during Marka e Haq / Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

During the visit, the COAS individually met the injured personnel, lauded their exceptional bravery and steadfast devotion to duty, and reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Pakistan Armed Forces to their continued care, rehabilitation, and welfare.

“Our civilians’ & soldiers’ valour and sacrifice form the cornerstone of Pakistan’s security. The entire nation stands in resolute solidarity with every member of its Armed Forces,” the COAS stated. COAS underscored that no hostile design can erode the determination of the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

He noted that the resolute and unified response exhibited during Marka e Haq / Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, in concert with the steadfast support of the Pakistani people, constitutes a defining chapter in the country’s military history.