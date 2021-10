F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday visited Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters where he was briefed on the internal security and ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

He was received by ISI Director General Lieute-nant General Faiz Hamid, said an ISPR press release.

The COAS expressed his satisfaction over the preparedness of organization.