COAS visits Lahore Garrison

F.P. Report

LAHORE: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Lahore Garrison on Friday.

COAS was briefed on various operational and training matters of the formation at Corps HQ. Later, COAS interacted with Vice Chancellors, faculty and students of LUMS, FCU, UET, LSE, PU and GCU. COAS appreciated the critical role being played by these premier educational institutions in preparing the future leadership and useful citizens of Pakistan.

COAS stressed on the need to stay united in order to thwart designs of hostile forces. Corps Commander, Lieutenant General Abdul Aziz, was also present during the session.