COAS visits logistic installation workshop

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: On March 1st, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Logistic installation workshop, where he appreciated the performance and commitment of the workshop.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Chief of Logistic Staff (CLS), Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi.

According to the official press release of Inter Services Public Relations stated that COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa observed various facilities and infrastructures of the workshop handling vast range of specialized transport items for Army.

During the visit, COAS praised the commitment of the workshop in provision of top class maintenance facilities and services as per standard engineering practices in line with modern and latest standards, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Other than his, he was also briefed regarding facilities being developed, upgradation mechanism of vehicles and handling of central stores.