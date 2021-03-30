COAS visits logistics installation

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday visited a Logistic Installation in Rawalpindi.

The COAS was briefed regarding various facilities being developed, construction of new sheds and upgardation of existing infrastructure, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The COAS appreciated the capacity enhancement of depot, adopting modern procedures and performance and commitment of the depot in provision of rations and other commodities at Rawalpindi station and complete Corps Area of Responsibilities (AOR).

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Chief of Logistic Staff Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi.

Also, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Tuesday.

The Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.