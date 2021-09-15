COAS visits PAF HQ

RAWALPINDI (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited Air Headquarters and appreciated PAF’s role in provision of humanitarian assistance and facilitating recent evacuation operations from Afghanistan.

The COAS was given detailed briefing on operational matters of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), said an ISPR media release.

During the meeting matters of mutual professional interest were discussed.

The Air Chief highlighted various ongoing projects being carried out by PAF.

The COAS hailed PAF sacrifices for the country and their all out support to the Law Enforcement Agencies. The COAS praised the operational preparedness of PAF, while appreciating the motivation level of all ranks.