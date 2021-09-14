COAS visits Pano Aqil

RAWALPINDI (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said effective integration of various arms and services during training was imperative for befitting response to adversary during war.

He visited Pano Aqil and witnessed training of formation at Field Firing Ranges, Salehpat, said an ISPR news release.

The COAS was given a detailed briefing on operational preparedness of the desert formation training in field.

The participating troops demonstrated integrated battle drills by various components as part of defensive battle in desert including fire and manoeuvre.