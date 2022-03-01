COAS visits Turbat

RAWALPINDI (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said the Balochistan youth is very talented and must capitalize on the available opportunities being created for their education and skill development.

The Army Chief visited Turbat where he was given detailed briefing on security situation of Balochistan and border management measures being ensured, said an ISPR news release.

The COAS appreciated morale and operational preparedness of the troops and showed satisfaction on successful operations against terrorists.

Later, COAS visited University of Turbat and had a detailed interactive session with a large number of representatives from all segments of society from District Kech including local leaders, notables, tribal elders, students, lawyers and women.