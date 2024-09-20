COAS vows to defeat hostile terrorist nexus

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: General Syed Asim Munir, NI(M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited troops in Orakzai District who had participated in the recently conducted counter-terrorism actions in Tirah Valley and surroundings.

COAS was given a comprehensive briefing on overall security situation, ongoing Intelligence Based counter-terrorism actions and multi-prong measures being undertaken to ensure stability in Merged Districts. In his interaction with officers and troops, COAS appreciated their high morale and readiness to give effective response against all types of threat.

COAS reiterated the resolve to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus and eliminate activities in illegal spectrum. Paying rich tribute to Shuhada and Ghazis of Army, and LEAs, COAS said that the hard earned peace achieved with nation’s great sacrifice would be maintained at all costs. Sacrifice of our martyrs strengthen our resolve to fight with utmost dedication and spirit of sacrifice.

COAS lauded the contributions being made by Police and LEAs in KPK. “Pak Army will continue to provide all out support to KPK Police and other LEAs in enabling them to perform their duties in newly merged districts”. COAS emphasised the need of continued capacity building of LEAs.

COAS also appreciated the support of local population in assisting security forces, noting that their positive role is essential in sustaining peace in the area. Earlier upon arrival, COAS laid the wreath at Yadgar e Shuhada and was received by Corps Commander Peshawar.