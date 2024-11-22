COAS vows to dismantle hostile terrorist networks

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir has reiterated the Army’s firm resolve to dismantle hostile terrorist networks and eradicate the illegal spectrum undermining national security.

He expressed this resolve during his visit to Peshawar today, as a follow up of the National Apex Committee meeting held on Tuesday last and prelude to Provincial Apex Committee Meeting to be held soon.

Highlighting the collective determination of the nation and its security forces to combat terrorism, the Army Chief stressed thwarting the nefarious designs of inimical elements remains a top priority. He assured that through synchronized and robust operations, Pakistan Army in collaboration with Law Enforcement Agencies will relentlessly hunt down the enemies of peace to ensure lasting stability and security.

The Army Chief was provided a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing security situation and the progress of ongoing counter-terrorism operations in the region. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and field commanders were also present on the occasion.

Paying profound tribute to the Shuhada and Ghazis, General Syed Asim Munir emphasized the unparalleled sacrifices being rendered for the defense of the motherland. He remarked that these sacrifices serve as a cornerstone of national resilience, inspiring and unwavering dedication of the Armed Forces and of Law Enforcement Agencies.

The Army Chief commended the high morale, operational readiness, and unyielding commitment of the troops in effectively countering all forms of threats.

Upon his arrival, the Army Chief was received by the Corps Commander Peshawar.