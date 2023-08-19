COAS: World must acknowledge Pakistan’s sacrifices against terrorism

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir has underscored that Pakistan is acting as bulwark against terrorism and international community must realise its sacrifices.

Talking to a group of students from Harvard University, the army chief talked about regional security issues and Pakistan Army’s contributions to promote peace and stability in the region.

The COAS highlighted the potential of Pakistan and urged the participants to perceive Pakistan, based on their experiences during their stay in Pakistan.

The army chief also highlighted the human suffering and atrocities being committed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and efforts to change the demographic realities.

The students appreciated the army chief for providing the opportunity for a constructive interaction.