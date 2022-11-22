COAS’s appointment will be made on 26th: Abbasi

JHELUM (INP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that the decision over the appointment of the Army Chief will be made on November 26. Addressing the participants of the PML-N workers’ convention, the former premier [Abbasi] said that the PM would elect the Army Chief – from the summary – as the right of appointing the Army Chief belongs merely to the Prime Minister.

He added that if the selection of the Army Chief will be made controversial, then the enemies will take advantage – of this.

Lashing out at PTI Chief Imran Khan over the appointment of the COAS, Abbasi claimed that he [Imran] wants to – also – interfere over the matter of the COAS, adding that whatever Imran talked about – starting from the US conspiracy and so on – was merely based on lies. He further lashed out at the former premier [Imran Khan], saying that Imran did nothing – with the exception of hurling abuses on his opponents.

Defining – one of the features of – leader, Khaqan said that the real leader is the person who saves the country from anarchy and not hurl abuse on others. Today, there is a dire need – in the country – to live with solidarity and unity as ‘the home’ where there exist quarrels that could not last – for a longer period of time. Claiming that the PML-N is the only party in the country, which could improve the country’s situation, the former prime minister [Khaqan Abbasi] added that – the matter – is just not limited to politics or getting seats. In fact, it is important to determine in which direction the country is going on.

