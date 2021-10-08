Cocktail of the week: Doña’s zamna – recipe

Monitoring Desk

I first tried xtabentún, a Mayan liqueur made with fermented honey and rum, in La Riviera Maya on the Yucatán peninsula, and loved it immediately – the best way I can describe it is that it’s a bit like a Mexican take on Disaronno. I’ve used it here in a Mexican-inspired twist on the Rob Roy that’s super-easy to make at home, and perfect for an autumn night, or indeed any night. The name zamna, incidentally, means “where the sun comes out” in Mayan.

Zamna

45ml espadin mezcal – I use one I helped develop myself, Dangerous Don Espadin

20ml red vermouth – I use Dolin Rouge

5ml xtabentún liqueur – ask for it in specialist spirits stores and online; if you can’t find any, use Disaronno

3 drops cacao bitters

Orange peel, to twist the oils out of to finish

Put all the liquids in a Boston glass filled with ice (if you don’t have one, use the cup of a cocktail shaker or a small jug instead). Strain into a chilled nick & nora glass, twist the orange peel over the top of the glass, so the oils spray out over the rim and the top of the drink, and serve.

