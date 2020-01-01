Cody Simpson’s love for Miley Cyrus can make him ‘write 20 books’ for her

Monitoring Desk

LOS ANGELES: Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have been going strong as get ready for a music collaboration

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have time and again shot down rumours of their split, and it appears that the two are proving once again that their relationship is more than just a bustling affair.

The 22-year-old Aussie hunk’s love for his ladylove was recently brought to light after he turned to his Instagram posting a sizzling picture of the two.

While the monochrome shot was enough to snag the attention of their fans, it was the caption that appeared to be the icing on the cake for all the devotees.

Cody wrote, “love my girl so much I could write 20 books.”

The couple have been going strong in the face of circulating hearsay as recent news revealed that the two are getting ready for a music collaboration.

“Right from their first date they have been making music together,” a source had earlier revealed to HollywoodLife.

The lovebirds had also spent Christmas together with the Cyrus clan after Thanksgiving too, was spent at Miley’s hometown.