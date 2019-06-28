“Cold war is going on in PML-N” says Samsam

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Samsam Bukhari on Friday said rift within the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is clearly visible as Maryam Nawaz is leading the party, not Shehbaz Sharif.

Bukhari said in a statement that Sharifs were fighting over the reins of the party leadership”.

Regarding the recent All Parties Conference (APC) of opposition, Bukhari said the agenda of it was personal not for the sake of masses.

People are very much aware why hue and cries are being made, accountability process to continue without any discrimination, he continued.

He said Pakistan debts rapidly increased in the last 10 years, facts behind this will be revealed by the inquiry commission.

Bukhari said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have become hand in gloves under the name of democracy.

Samsam Bukhari said Maulana Fazalur Rehman wants to remain in the limelight, he is feeling the pain of not being in the National Assembly.