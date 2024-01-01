Cold weather boosts demand for fish as families enjoy winter treats

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): The cold weather in Lahore led to an increase in the number of families and young people flocking to fish markets on the weekend to enjoy warm fish dishes.

According to details, with the temperatures dropping, people sought comfort in spicy foods to enjoy the day. The Samaa TV’s reporter visited a fish shop and spoke with a family who were enjoying their meal.

“We are enjoying the weekend with warm fish dishes, which help us battle both the cold and the stress of the week,” said one of the family members.

The trend of eating fish to stay warm and enjoy the winter festivities continued to rise, with people flocking to local markets for their share of hot, crispy fish.

Few days back, it was reported that the residents turned to local shops in Multan offering hot milk prepared with desi ghee and dry fruits to ward off the chill.

In the city, renowned for its cultural heritage, a unique delicacy, “Kadha Doodh”, is crafted with coconut, cashews, almonds, dates, and desi ghee. Served in beautiful clay bowls, the milk delighted citizens, helping them forget the cold.