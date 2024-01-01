Cold weather in Karachi leads to surge in soup demand

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Karachi experienced on Wednesday a sudden drop in temperature as cold winds from Quetta reached the city and prompted the citizens to seek warmth.

According to details, the chilly breeze led many residents to visit chicken corn soup and yakhni stalls across various areas, including Saddar.

The people flocked to local shops to enjoy hot, comforting soups as the temperature dipped.

In Saddar, a noticeable crowd gathered around soup stalls, eagerly savoring the warmth of chicken corn soup.

Citizens were relishing the cold weather by enjoying their favorite hot soups.