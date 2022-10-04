Cold weather likely to hit Sindh from November

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The cold weather in Sindh is likely to hit the province from November this year, said weather expert Jawad Memon.

According to the expert, the intensity of the cold might increase in the province this winter season.

Meanwhile, Sindh’s weather will remain hot and humid from Wednesday.

Currently, the weather in Karachi is likely to become hotter from tomorrow, said Memon.

The temperature might range between 35 to 36°C in Karachi till October 7 (Friday). The sea breeze in the city might also be affected during the day, added the expert.

A weak westerly system is present in the northern mountainous region, he said.