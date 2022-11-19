Colin Kahl meets Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of the Jordan Armed Forces Major General Yousef Al-Hnaity

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl met with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of the Jordan Armed Forces Major General Yousef Al-Hnaity in Manama, Bahrain, on the margins of the annual Manama Dialogue, November 19. Under Secretary Kahl reaffirmed the importance of the U.S.-Jordan defense relationship and expressed appreciation for Jordan’s close partnership with the U.S. military, contributions to the Defeat-ISIS campaign, and leadership in advancing peace and security throughout the region.

Major General al-Hnaity and Under Secretary Kahl reaffirmed the importance of the bilateral partnership to advance multilateral integration to address mutual threats.