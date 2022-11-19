Top Stories

Colin Kahl meets Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of the Jordan Armed Forces Major General Yousef Al-Hnaity

6 hours ago
Add Comment
by The Frontier Post
Written by The Frontier Post

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl met with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of the Jordan Armed Forces Major General Yousef Al-Hnaity in Manama, Bahrain, on the margins of the annual Manama Dialogue, November 19. Under Secretary Kahl reaffirmed the importance of the U.S.-Jordan defense relationship and expressed appreciation for Jordan’s close partnership with the U.S. military, contributions to the Defeat-ISIS campaign, and leadership in advancing peace and security throughout the region.

Major General al-Hnaity and Under Secretary Kahl reaffirmed the importance of the bilateral partnership to advance multilateral integration to address mutual threats.

You may also like

About the author

The Frontier Post

View all posts

Leave a Reply