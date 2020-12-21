College football’s four-team finale

CALIFORNIA (Axios): In the end, the most unpredictable season in college football history will end with perhaps the most predictable lineup of powerhouses imaginable.
Rose Bowl: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame (Arlington, Texas)
Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State (New Orleans)
The big picture: One of the season’s defining narratives was the chasm that exists between the Power 5 and the Group of 5, but the imbalance within the Power 5 itself is equally jarring.
22 0f the 28 playoff berths have now gone to five programs: Alabama (6), Clemson (6), Ohio State (4), Oklahoma (4) and Notre Dame (2).
If Clemson and Alabama make the national championship, it will be their fifth playoff meeting in the past six years.
Looking ahead: Of the top 100 players in the 2021 recruiting class, 48 (and counting) are going to five schools: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia and LSU. The clustering of elite talent will only continue.
Between the lines: The selection committee’s decision to put undefeated Cincinnati at No. 8 and two-loss Oklahoma at No. 6 confirms that the Bearcats — like all Group of 5 schools — never stood a chance.
The playoff was sold as a way to give everyone a shot.
Instead, it seems half of the FBS’ 130 teams are eliminated from contention before the season even begins.
Elsewhere: Coastal Carolina’s reward for a perfect season is a trip to the … Cure Bowl. Meanwhile, Army (9-2) was left without a bowl, while five SEC teams with losing records will play. What a system.
Orange Bowl: Texas A&M vs. UNC
Peach Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Georgia
Cotton Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Florida
Fiesta Bowl: Oregon vs. Iowa State
Outback Bowl: Indiana vs. Ole Miss
Citrus Bowl: Northwestern vs. Auburn
Cure Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. Liberty
Boca Raton Bowl: UCF vs. BYU
Alamo Bowl: Texas vs. Colorado
Cheez-It Bowl: Miami vs. Oklahoma State
Gator Bowl: NC State vs. Kentucky
Texas Bowl: TCU vs. Arkansas
Liberty Bowl: West Virginia vs. Tennessee
Armed Forces Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Tulsa
Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Missouri
Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin
Arizona Bowl: San Jose State vs. Ball State
First Responder Bowl: Louisiana vs. Texas-San Antonio
Lending Tree Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State
Gasparilla Bowl: South Carolina vs. UAB
Camellia Bowl: Buffalo vs. Marshall
New Mexico Bowl: Hawaii vs. Houston
Montgomery Bowl: FAU vs. Memphis
Idaho Potato Bowl: Tulane vs. Nevada
Myrtle Beach Bowl: North Texas vs. App State
New Orleans Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana Tech