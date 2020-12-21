College football’s four-team finale

CALIFORNIA (Axios): In the end, the most unpredictable season in college football history will end with perhaps the most predictable lineup of powerhouses imaginable.

Rose Bowl: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame (Arlington, Texas)

Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State (New Orleans)

The big picture: One of the season’s defining narratives was the chasm that exists between the Power 5 and the Group of 5, but the imbalance within the Power 5 itself is equally jarring.

22 0f the 28 playoff berths have now gone to five programs: Alabama (6), Clemson (6), Ohio State (4), Oklahoma (4) and Notre Dame (2).

If Clemson and Alabama make the national championship, it will be their fifth playoff meeting in the past six years.

Looking ahead: Of the top 100 players in the 2021 recruiting class, 48 (and counting) are going to five schools: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia and LSU. The clustering of elite talent will only continue.

Between the lines: The selection committee’s decision to put undefeated Cincinnati at No. 8 and two-loss Oklahoma at No. 6 confirms that the Bearcats — like all Group of 5 schools — never stood a chance.

The playoff was sold as a way to give everyone a shot.

Instead, it seems half of the FBS’ 130 teams are eliminated from contention before the season even begins.

Elsewhere: Coastal Carolina’s reward for a perfect season is a trip to the … Cure Bowl. Meanwhile, Army (9-2) was left without a bowl, while five SEC teams with losing records will play. What a system.

Orange Bowl: Texas A&M vs. UNC

Peach Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Georgia

Cotton Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Florida

Fiesta Bowl: Oregon vs. Iowa State

Outback Bowl: Indiana vs. Ole Miss

Citrus Bowl: Northwestern vs. Auburn

Cure Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. Liberty

Boca Raton Bowl: UCF vs. BYU

Alamo Bowl: Texas vs. Colorado

Cheez-It Bowl: Miami vs. Oklahoma State

Gator Bowl: NC State vs. Kentucky

Texas Bowl: TCU vs. Arkansas

Liberty Bowl: West Virginia vs. Tennessee

Armed Forces Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Tulsa

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Missouri

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin

Arizona Bowl: San Jose State vs. Ball State

First Responder Bowl: Louisiana vs. Texas-San Antonio

Lending Tree Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State

Gasparilla Bowl: South Carolina vs. UAB

Camellia Bowl: Buffalo vs. Marshall

New Mexico Bowl: Hawaii vs. Houston

Montgomery Bowl: FAU vs. Memphis

Idaho Potato Bowl: Tulane vs. Nevada

Myrtle Beach Bowl: North Texas vs. App State

New Orleans Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana Tech