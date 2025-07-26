Colombia protests Ecuador’s unilateral deportation of prisoners

BOGOTA (AP) : Bogota lodged a protest with Ecuador on Friday for deporting a group of Colombian inmates without prior agreement, in what it called a violation of international law and an “unfriendly gesture” by its neighbor.

In a statement, Colombia’s foreign ministry said the Ecuadoran government had “unilaterally” initiated a “deportation process” for Colombian nationals, disregarding “respectful and repeated” requests to first establish a formal protocol.

“Colombia, using diplomatic channels, has expressed its strongest protest to the Government of Ecuador for this unfriendly gesture toward our country,” the statement added.

The ministry did not specify how many prisoners were sent back to Colombia, but denounced that under such conditions, their dignified treatment and the “protection of their rights” could not be guaranteed.

Earlier this week, local media reported that Ecuador planned to expel around 800 Colombians.

Ecuadoran President Daniel Noboa announced in 2024 his intention to deport Colombian inmates to ease overcrowding in the country’s prisons. In April, small groups began being transferred to the border.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro opposed the move, saying that a joint plan was needed to safeguard the prisoners’ rights.

The mayor of the border town of Ipiales, Amilcar Pantoja, told the media on Friday that prisoners without pending legal cases in Colombia would be released.

Drug trafficking gangs operating in Ecuador – some involving Colombian criminals – have turned the country into one of the most violent in Latin America.

The homicide rate has jumped from six per 100,000 people in 2018 to 38 in 2024, among the highest in the region.