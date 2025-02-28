Colombia Weighs Ban on Pablo Escobar Memorabilia Amid Divided Opinions

Medellín, February 13, 2025 – A proposed law in Colombia’s Congress seeks to prohibit the sale of merchandise featuring the infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar, sparking a heated debate over history, commerce, and ethics.

The bill, aimed at curbing the glorification of convicted criminals, would impose fines and business suspensions on those selling or carrying Escobar-themed items, such as T-shirts, mugs, and keychains. Supporters argue it’s a step toward dismantling the romanticized image of Escobar, whose Medellín cartel was responsible for thousands of deaths.

“This merchandise trivializes a dark period of our history,” said Congressman Juan Sebastián Gómez, a co-author of the bill. He likened the situation to bans on Nazi and fascist symbols in Germany and Italy.

For victims’ families, like Gonzalo Rojas—whose father was killed in Escobar’s 1989 Avianca flight bombing—the law represents a necessary shift in Colombia’s narrative. However, Rojas emphasizes the need for education alongside legal measures to reshape public perception.

Yet, many vendors fear economic losses, arguing that Escobar memorabilia remains a significant source of income. “At least 15% of my sales come from these products,” said stall owner Joana Montoya, who supports her young daughter through souvenir sales in Medellín’s tourist-heavy Comuna 13.

The bill still faces multiple legislative hurdles before becoming law, but it has already sparked a national conversation. Medellín’s mayor has endorsed the proposal, calling the merchandise an “insult” to victims.

While some tourists continue to see Escobar merchandise as a piece of history, supporters of the ban argue it’s time to stop commodifying a legacy of violence.

