Colombian rebel group steps towards peace, hands over war material

PASTO, Colombia (Reuters): Colombian armed group Comuneros del Sur, which has broken away from the leftist National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels, handed over war material and signed two agreements with President Gustavo Petro, the government and the group said on Saturday.

During an event in Pasto city in the southwestern Andean region, Comuneros del Sur said the delivery of explosives, grenades and other devices was a sign of the group’s desire for peace.

“We consider that the armed fight is obsolete, that there are new times and new needs. We refuse to return to war,” said Royer Garzon, one of the leaders of the armed group.

The move paves the way for eventual disarmament and reincorporation of some 300 Comuneros del Sur fighters into civilian life.

The deal is the most significant step toward peace since Petro assumed the presidency in 2022 with plans to end Colombia’s internal conflict.

Analysts said Petro’s other peace efforts — with ELN, FARC factions and criminal gangs — show little progress.