Colombia’s top court orders arrests of former legislature presidents

BOGOTA (Reuters) : Colombia’s Supreme Court on Wednesday issued arrest orders for Ivan Name, the former president of the country’s Senate, and Andres Calle, the former president of the House of Representatives, over corruption allegations.

Name, of the Alianza Verde party, and Calle, of the Liberal party, are accused of receiving 4 billion pesos (about $1 million) to help secure congressional approval for key legislation under President Gustavo Petro.

The accusations were made by former officials from the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD), who are already in prison as part of the ongoing investigation.

Both Name and Calle have denied the charges. Name has already been detained by police officials.

As a result of the criminal proceedings, the lawmakers’ congressional seats will be vacated and cannot be replaced while the legal process is underway.