Columbian crisis and foreign intercession

Recently, Russian and Colombian Foreign Ministries exchanged statements on the inclusion of the anti-government rebellion group National Liberation Army (ELN) in the peace talks. Russian Envoy to the UN warned the Colombian government that it is impossible to achieve a comprehensive and lasting solution to the situation in the country without the participation of the National Liberation Army in the peace process during the 76th session of the UN General Assembly. Russia maintained that the international legal basis for resolving the situation in Colombia is the Final Agreement to end the conflict and build a stable and lasting peace, without which it would have been impossible to provide support for the peace process from the Security Council and the UN Secretary General. While responding to Russian assertion, Columbian government said that it is committed to the need to ensure peace and law and order for Colombians. Columbian government carry out responsibilities agreed with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and confirmed by the UN Mission in the country and will negotiate with ELN when it stops drug trafficking, terrorism, and criminal activities.

The Colombia has become a hub of numerous armed groups having different ideologies and backing of various regional and international powers. The radical left-wing National Liberation Army (ELN), which follows the Communist ideology and a mixed of Marxism-Leninism doctrine was established by the Colombian ultraliberal intelligentsia in 1964. According to reports, the group is inspired by Cuban revolution and has backing of the Russian Federation. There was a series of dialogues between the government, FARC, ELN and other rebel groups during 2004 to 2017. However, the incumbent President Ivan Duque Marquez halted the negotiation with ELN, because he has good understanding with left-wing largest group FARC and right-wing United Self Defense Forces of Colombia (UAC). Therefore, the ELN’s sympathizer echoed against the Colombian government at the world highest forum. Presently, Colombia is facing countrywide protests after the introduction of new taxes by the government to expand social welfare program to combat the affect of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Despite revocation of the tax reforms by the government situation is worsening every single day, because the peace in Colombia does not suit to many in the world.