Combatant flyers and peril of cancer

A recent research study of the US Air Force Research Laboratory has revealed that Air Force fighter pilots and crew members are far more likely to be diagnosed with certain types of cancers than their fellow airmen. According to reports, the study is the first confirmation of a connection long suspected by American fighter aviators who saw their peers contracting some cancers at concerning rates. The research study tracked down every Polit, and other crew member who flew more than 100 flight hours in a US Air Force fighter aircraft from 1970 to 2004. The study found a total of 34,679 fighter pilots and weapons systems officers cancer rates were compared to 411,998 Air Force officers who did not fly fighter aircraft and remained on active duty during the same period. The study revealed that fighter pilots and their crew were 29 percent more likely to be diagnosed with testicular cancer, 24 percent more likely to be diagnosed with melanoma and 23 percent more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer as compared to their fellow airmen of the US Air Force. The study also found that the fighter aviators had similar rates of other types of cancer as compared to non-flying Air Force officers.

Although, the results of the study are very disturbing for aviation community around the globe, however these findings are exclusively for old version of US manufactured fighter jets including F-100, F-4, F-105 and RF-4, whereas the latest models such as F-15, F-16 and C-130 do not conform these results.

Combatant aviation has always been the most sensitive, risky and proudful job for the warriors of any nation in the world. Air warriors start their day with genuine risk of life and serve their nation while playing with risks throughout their professional career. The medics have summarized these results of their thoughtful study over the several years, however they ignored other factors which the American Pilots came across during their daily life. However, the present-day aviators must not be afraid of this phenomenon because Specialists also assured the men in uniform about the safety of modern flying machines.